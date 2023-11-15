Breaking: Labour suspends strike

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Joint National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, have suspended the ongoing strike over the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, among other pending issues.



The strike was suspended following the intervention of the Federal Government through the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.



However, discussions on the labour demands would continue.