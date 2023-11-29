JAMB releases dates for 2024 UTME

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said the registration for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, begins on January 15, 2024 and ends on February 16, 2024.

Similarly, the board, in a statement on Wednesday, said it fixed March 7, 2024 for its MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will be held from April 19 to 29, 2024.

In the statement released by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, the board explained that the dates were fixed “based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023.”

According to JAMB, “Candidates are expected to print their examination slips from 10th April 2024.”

The statement read in full: “Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as from 10th April 2024.

“Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination.

“They are also to visit the Board’s website www.jamb gov.ng for any other information.”