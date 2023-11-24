Breaking: Imo PDP chairman murdered

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, has been murdered.



The incident was confirmed to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday by the Party’s Director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku.



Obiaku said: “It is true that the incident happened.” However, he did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the murder of the PDP ward chairman. It was reported that the ugly development happened last Thursday.



But as at the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses said: “He was killed in the presence of his wife. Eye the assailants were two in number, and rode on a motorbike. On arrival, they met his wife and asked her for her husband. As soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired several shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.



“The Ward Chairman’s murder has shaken both the PDP family and his community to their very foundation. Coming on the heels of the technical knockout the Party suffered in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State, his murder couldn’t have been more depressing.



“However, an unnamed Party woman has recently threatened to harm him. Since after the last governorship election in Imo.”



At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to an enquiry on the matter.