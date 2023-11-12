Home » News » Breaking: APC’s Ododo declared winner of Kogi governorship election
November 12, 2023

Breaking: APC’s Ododo declared winner of Kogi governorship election

Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Kogi state governorship election that was held on Saturday, November 11.

Ododo polled 446, 237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with  259,052 votes. Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 46,362 votes.

