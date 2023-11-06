Book on buying behaviour in brewing industry unveiled

A comprehensive book shedding light on the intricate relationship between social media and consumer buying behaviour within Nigeria’s brewing industry has been unveiled.

Authored by seasoned marketing professional, Adedeji Adesoye, this publication is a response to a discernible trend in the business landscape and it offers a wealth of information and analysis that sheds light on this important topic.

With detailed research and expert analysis, this book is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the dynamics of social media and consumer behaviour in the context of Nigeria’s brewing industry.

The book explores how prominent multinational corporations in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and beverage sectors have been strategically reallocating their resources. Specifically, this shift entails a significant focus on digital marketing and sales tactics, with a strong emphasis on harnessing the potential of social media platforms.

Adedeji emphasizes that within this evolving landscape, businesses operating in this sector are increasingly leveraging the power of influential personalities and social media influencers to boost brand visibility and increase product awareness.

This transformation reflects a widespread recognition across the industry of the substantial influence that social media wields over consumer purchasing decisions. By partnering with influential individuals who have a large following on social media, businesses can tap into their followers’ trust and loyalty, resulting in increased brand awareness and customer engagement.

Furthermore, as more businesses invest in these digital strategies, it becomes evident that traditional media channels are ceding ground in terms of advertising expenditure. Adedeji notes that the inspiration to undertake this research and create the book was instigated after recognizing the significant shift in the industry’s dynamics.