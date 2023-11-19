Boko Haram terrorists kill 3 in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than three persons who went to an outskirt of Kawuri village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State scavenging for firewood were gunned down by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

The incident which took place on Saturday at about noon caused apprehension among the people of the community who were hitherto Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs before they voluntarily relocated back to their ancestral homes to pick up their pieces.

Kawuri is a stone-throw from Sambisa Forrest, which has been the enclave and hideouts of terrorists for over a decade.

Just two weeks ago, more than 10 houses witnessed the invasion by terrorists at about 1 am when residents were asleep, where the terrorists carted away their foodstuffs and livestock.

The latest killing happened the same day when some terrorists ambushed security agencies who were in the convoy of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

The ambush which took place along the Maiduguri- Jakana – Mainok expressway, led to the killing of one Police Officer with several others injured, even as the governor was not part of the convoy.

Confirming the latest Kawuri attack, an elder in the community who did not his name mentioned for security reasons told our Correspondent that the insurgents ambushed the firewood scavengers some few kilometres away from Kawuri and opened fire on them, killing three on the spot, while others luckily escaped.

Another resident who gave his name as Ali Abba, said, “Kawuri which is about 50 km drive from Maiduguri-, the state capital has been witnessing a series of Boko Haram attacks in recent times.

“We have lost over 10 people who were slaughtered in their farmlands while harvesting their crops this season.

“Just yesterday (Saturday 18th November 2023, some terrorists shot down three of our people who have gone out to look for firewood.

“We just buried the victims today (Sunday) morning, and the three-day prayers will be conducted tomorrow (Monday) Insha Allah (God willing).

“In as much as we appreciate the government and the security agencies for protecting lives and property. We urge them to do more by deploying more troops to eliminate remnants of the Boko Haram sect who have been terrorising our community without confrontation.” Abba stated.