Best tribute to Attah from aks, By Dele Sobowale

Victor Attah

“I hate ingratitude more in a man than lying, vainness, babbling drunkenness, or any taint of vice whose strong corruption inhabits our frail blood” – William Shakespeare, 1564-1616.

Obong Victor Attah, as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, 1999-2007, lifted several hundred individuals from relative obscurity or poverty or both to renown and affluence. Lawyers, of the Charge and Bail class, were pressed on him and became Commissioners. Others were recommended for appointment as Ambassadors, when they were well-paid, or as Directors of key MDAs. “Koboless” contractors became multi-millionaires almost overnight.

Any man in office, especially President, Governor or Minister, is invariably swamped by more praise-singers than he can handle. He would not know who his real admirers and friends are until after he leaves office. The more years separate him from office, the more the crowd of former worshippers dwindles – until he finds himself celebrating his birthday in the 80s. Suddenly, the people who were previously the first to arrive, ready to help, disappear. Most don’t even bother to call or to send a message.

Unfortunately, that is not a treatment received by Attah alone. I have known several great Nigerians whose offices and homes were like the orst opem market when in office and able to award contracts, give appointments and also money. Few receive the visits once ‘the party is over’. Some actually become outright antagonists to their benefactor.

When I published an article reminding people of Attah’s birthday tomorrow in the first Sunday of November, requesting for support, there was no doubt in my mind what the outcome would be. I am not surprised about the response. This is the way we are as Nigerians. This is not how we should be. How can we reward those who served us honestly, at great personal sacrifice, so badly and expect public servants to be statesmen?

Personally, I seldom write posthumous tributes. The dead don’t read them. I let everyone know how I feel about them while we are both alive.

Today, I have the greatest pleasure in vacating this space for one of the few people left with Victor Attah as he marks his 85th birthday.

Please read, but bear in mind that the tribute has been heavily edited on account of space. I am limited to half page.

Thanks.

‘OGA, ARE YOU STILL DOING THIS THING?’

By UDEME NANA

One would readily imagine that such an expression would serve to reprimand an old folk who indulges in smoking, womanizing, excessive eating and drinking, struggling for food in private or in public places, displaying a hateful and unforgiving attitude, name-dropping, gossiping or lying for a living. Not in this case!

Nevertheless, that poser is the usual first response which an 85-year-old architect and former Governor in Nigeria gets when he goes hunting for jobs in his professional line. In Nigeria, that is unusual. It doesn’t look ‘natural’. It seems like a taboo for anyone who has occupied a high political office to return to regular work after a seemingly cozy tour of duty in Government House. It is perceived as committing ‘hara – kiri’ – a class suicide and even former colleagues would wonder why, after serving for two terms in office, a former Governor would dust up his professional accoutrements and engage in “runs” as if he was a regular human being.

He took his Avatar disposition to the Constitutional Conference convened by the late General Sani Abacha in 1994/95 and in 1999 when he got elected into office as the Governor of Akwa Ibom, hitherto, a sleepy back – wood location in Nigeria. His transformative bent woke up the landmass and the people of the state. He mobilized the people. He started out with a clarion call to everyone in Akwa Ibom to “come, let us build together” but on assumption of office realized that he was face to face with the poverty of the state and the management of that poverty.

He definitely wasn’t going to run away, abdicate or derelict his responsibility. He wasn’t going to lie low and maintain the status quo ante. He wasn’t going to express helplessness or throw up his arms in frustration or defeat. He didn’t gripe about it. He is made of sterner stuff. Although he bemoaned his fate, a man imbued with the courage of his leopard – hunting forbears, he set out to confront boldly the reality which dawned on him. He needed resources to speed up the development of his state in line with his dreams.

Indeed, barring very few, whoever became who or what in politics from Akwa Ibom, starting from 1999, owes the status to the man rightly christened as the father of modern Akwa Ibom State. If visitors to Akwa Ibom State now describe it as a beautiful destination, the credit belongs to Obong Attah because, not only did he handle the professional job to design the regional plan of the Capital City as a private citizen, he also ensured that the design was mapped clearly on the ground when he emerged as Governor.

For instance, he opened up the various ‘Ring Roads’ and secured the right of way to ensure that his successors faced no obstacles in the construction of the Ring Roads. As Governor, Attah left indelible marks in almost all facets of life in Akwa Ibom State. He gave a hitherto voiceless people a strong voice in national affairs. He had a prominent front seat and his strident voice echoed at national political summits. He was a much sought after Keynote Speaker at intellectual conclaves in Nigeria and abroad. Obong, as he is often called, generated a sense of pride among the people of the state. He unbound them from the shackles of a negative psychology and energized them to soar to higher heights.

Politics and high political office didn’t take away his profession. His words, “Even when I was in politics, I always emphasized the fact that I am a professional in politics and not a professional politician. This profession that I am so proud of has served me well in the past and before I became Governor, I used to travel first class with my family and I am not trying to be immodest here.

“When I got into office, I wanted to serve my people. I saw how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used to harass politicians and I didn’t want any of that”.

He added that outside Nigeria, especially in Europe and America, “politicians still go back to their professional practice”, pointing to President Jimmy Carter, America’s 39th President, who went back to his peanut farm after his tenure in office.

Even as he grapples with the question, ‘Oga, are you still doing this thing?’, he has earned such roles as the restoration of the integrity of the master plan of Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital city, particularly the Central Business District. He won the task to design the master plan of Kaduna State University, Abaji master plan and the master plan of the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi. This architect, who specializes in wind bending designs and left his professional marks in Kaduna, Adamawa, Maiduguri and Abuja, was involved in the team that designed the New Port campus of the University of New York and the six second-generation universities in Nigeria among others.

Importantly, Architect Victor Bassey Attah has designed his life in such a way that he remains a human being, lively, cerebral and articulate. The question, ‘Oga, are you still doing this thing’, is symptomatic of the disrespectful attitude of most Nigerians towards genuine work, workers, the professions, professionals and a loss of appetite for real work by majority of people who have tasted the free-wheeling soft money of politics in Nigeria and in many developing countries. Obong Attah clocks 85 on Monday, 20th of November, 2023. Happy birthday, Your Excellency!

· UDEME NANA is the FOUNDER, UYO BOOK CLUB

