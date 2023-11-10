Benue: NPC Fed Commissioner charges staff on commitment, dedication to service

..celebrates retired State Directors, staff of Commission

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal Commissioner representing Benue State at the National Population Commission, Mrs. Patricia Kupchi has charged staff of the Commission to dedicate time and energy to serving the country by ensuring that the responsibility of demographic survey entrusted to them is discharged with all sense of responsibility and commitment.

Mrs. Kupchi who made the call Thursday at a send-off ceremony organised for two retired State Directors and other staff of the Commission in Makurdi said Nigerians look up to the Commission to always produce globally acceptable demographic data which is a constitutional responsibility.

She pointed out that the staff of the commission owe it a duty to diligently serve the country meritoriously given the investment of the government in the Commission.

According to her, “you are the most capital intensive investment of the nation because of your training and capability to conduct the enumeration of Nigerians and providing data that is globally recognised and acceptable.”

She urged staff of the Commission to “emulate the good qualities of past leaders who gave their all to build and develop the Commission to what it is today.”

Mrs. Kupchi commended the celebrants, including retired State Directors, Mr. Stephen Tsemende and Ayuba Ishola among others for their respective contributions to the growth of the Benue office saying their legacies and service to the state and country would continue to be source of inspiration to other serving staff.

She said “their service to this state and country will not be in vain. They have trained and built the capacity of many of our staff and we will continue to tap from their experience snd wisdom whenever there is need for that.”

Speaking separately, the retired and serving staff of the Commission commended the Federal Commissioner for putting together the first send-off ceremony for retired staff of the Commission in the state.

“We are elated that our years of service to our father land through the NPC is appreciated and it will serve as motivation to those in service to put in their best while in service even as the nation awaits the conduct of the National Population and Housing Census.”