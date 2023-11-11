Bello, three wives vote at country home, Okene

…says story of electoral violence in 2019 was media creation



By Boluwaji Obahopo LOKOJA

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello has arrived to cast his vote at his Agaza country home.

He arrived at the poling unit11, Agaza at exactly 09. 15 accompanied by the first lady, Barrister Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.

He told them to proceed to the women’s section of the queue while he queued at the men’s section to cast his vote at 09.28.

Bello said all process so far has been seamless and commended INEC and security for doing professional work.