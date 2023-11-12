Bayelsa: Suspected thugs kill PDP supporter in Brass

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A middle-aged man, identified as Mr George Sibo has reportedly died at the Brass Local Government Area Headquarters, Twon after he was attacked by suspected thugs.

It was learned that the incident, occurred, Sunday afternoon at the INEC office, Twon-Brass.

According to sources, the deceased, who is a supporter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre at the Local Government Area headquarters when results for some wards in Constituency 2 were being submitted.

Speaking on the tragic incident, the lawmaker representing Brass Constituency I, Daniel Charles condemned the gruesome murder of the young man by people he described as desperate power seekers.

Charles urged the security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He wondered why people who aspire to govern would derive pleasure in killing fellow humans.

The deceased, Mr. George Sibo, popularly called “Kobo-Kobo” is said to be an indigene of Twon-Brass and an aide to the Brass Local Government Chairman, Hanson Alabo-Karika.

Contacted, the Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat said: “I’m awaiting details from the Area Commander Brass.”