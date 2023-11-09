Bayelsa Poll: Women besiege police hqtrs, demand CP’s removal, non-violence election

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Hundreds of protesters, on Tuesday, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, besiege the police command, demanding the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa.

The protesters mainly women, clad in black attires also call on President Bola Tinubu and? the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure a peaceful poll in the state.

They were armed with placards of some which read, “IG- The Police must be neutral, Change CP Alausa for a violent free poll”, ” We say No to CP Alausa, Give us new CP, we don’t want Tolani Alausa”.

One of the protesters, Madam Alice Daniels, said “All we are asking for is a violent free election in the state.

“Is that a big thing to ask from those who are supposed to be responsible for protecting us? Why can’t the police be neutral in this election?

“Can’t we just vote for our preferred candidate in peace? We want a non-violence exercise. The police should protect the people and allow us to vote who we want. This should not be like other elections where people manipulate election with the assistance of the police.”

Also speaking, Mrs Timitimi Ebipador, a human rights activist, appealed to the state’s command for proper supervision of the election process, noting that the best approach to a non-violent exercise is when the police are neutral.

“We are appealing to you for the conduct of a peaceful election, we want an exercise devoid of violence, you are responsible for the provision of security of our lives and that should be your duty, and not interfere in the election itself.

“No blood of any Bayelsan is worth the blood of any politician. Do all it takes for a non-violent election.

“We beg you to protect us. I call for a peaceful election. We want our husbands, children and even brothers safe after the exercise.

We have experienced it on several occasions, in 2019, and 2015 it was marred by violence and till this moment nobody was prosecuted and jailed for violence.”

Addressing the protesters, DIG, South-South, Daniel Sokari Pedro, assured them of peaceful conduct of the election come Saturday, noting that all measures for smooth conduct and professionalism by officers and men of the police force will be adhered to.

He promised them that the election would be different from others marred by violence like in 2015 and 2019.

“We have heard your agitations, and we will ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise before and after.

“I have just addressed stakeholders of the various parties and other state actors that the election will be peaceful.

“2023 is not 2019 and 2015, we have put all measures in place for a peaceful process. All security architecture is in place. Also, pass the information to your people in various communities to let peace reign.

‘Without peace, there will be no development in our communities. We have to avoid unnecessary confrontations with people during the election season.”