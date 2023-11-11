Bayelsa poll: NDDC MD describes process as peaceful

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has described the electoral process in the Bayelsa State governorship election as peaceful.

Ogbuku who cast his vote at unit 001 in ward 3 of Ogbia Local government area of Bayelsa State said in spite of the initial glitches, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) was able the put their machines in order and commended the commission for a job well done.

He expressed confidence that the APC will emerge victorious at the end of the poll.

According to him the Renew Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will touch the people of Niger Delta.