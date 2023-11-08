Bayelsa poll: Diri deserves second term — Jonathan, PDP govs

Diri

…Protect your votes, PDP govs, others tell Bayelsans

By Samuel Oyadongha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors have said for the stability of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri should be encouraged to complete a second term in office.

Also, PDP governors, national leaders and other stakeholders have called on Bayelsans to vote and guard against manipulations by opposition parties in the Saturday governorship poll.

Speaking at his Yenagoa residence, yesterday, when members of the PDP Bayelsa National Governorship Campaign Council alongside governors, former governors of the party, National Assembly members and other stakeholders paid him a visit, Jonathan said he was in touch with Governor Diri and his activities in the state.

Jonathan said: “I have been in touch with our governor and I believe he should be encouraged to do his eight years. He has been able to stabilise the state.

“Let us find a standard way of doing things. We cannot kill ourselves, we do not want crisis. I thank you all for what you are doing. While we struggle for leadership, we must have a country.”

At the PDP gubernatorial campaign grand finale held in Yenagoa, the PDP governors, national leaders and other stakeholders insisted that Diri deserves a second term.

They also urged Bayalsans to stand against forces that would not allow their votes count during the exercise, dismissing speculations of violence that could cause voters apathy and disenfranchise them.

Handing over the party flag to the flag bearer of the PDP, acting Chairman, Iliya Damagum, advised Bayelsa electorate to take their destiny into their hands, noting that the best they can do for themselves is to re-elect a governor who has brought prosperity to the state.

He stated that the flag, which had been handed to Diri represents victory, development, peace and stands as a symbol of prosperity for everyone.

Chairman, PDP Bayelsa Governorship National Campaign Council, Dr. Agbu Kefas, who is also the Governor of Taraba State, described Diri as a symbol of peace, development and prosperity.

Also former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues in the National Assembly, attested to the examplary character and capacity of Diri.

In a goodwill message, immediate past governor of Delta State and running mate to the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, applauded the unity in the state, saying the presence of Senator Seriake Dickson, Chief Timi Alaibe and others at the campaign rally showed that the PDP had a formidable front to win the election.

Former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said Jonathan and the Ijaw nation’s endorsement of Diri and his deputy was an indication of the governor’s victory.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP governors, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, described Diri as a humble and focused personality that is determined to reposition the state.

In his remarks, Senator Dickson, stated that he is solidly behind the re-election of his successor and his deputy, and called on Bayelsans to vote for them again.

In his remarks, Diri said: “They say we only completed projects that we inherited, but the Unity Bridge in Nembe, where my APC opponent hails from and which he abandoned, was constructed and completed by my administration.

“Today, one of the best dual carriage roads in Yenagoa, the Glory Drive, for which they collected money in billions and abandoned, has been completed and inaugurated by my administration.”

Other dignitaries at the well-attended event included Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) as well as Senators Benson Agadaga, Konbowei Benson, Ned Nwoko and James Manager.