The chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Bubaraye Dakolo, has claimed that politicians are exploiting the weaknesses of the law enforcement agencies to cause mayhem in the country.

Dakolo made this claim in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said, “The truth is that the politicians are not really to blame; they are exploiting the weaknesses of the law enforcement (agencies).

“They are exploiting the fact that they were able to do these things and get away with them. So that should be the concern of all stakeholders.”

Speaking on alarm over specuIated violence in the state, however, the monarch said, “I have not raised that alarm. Traditional rulers are of different class, I am the chairman. However, there are apprehensions that people will procure some violence.

“Unfortunately, the moment with the IG was not more than 20 minutes and that was not mentioned. However, he promised to return before the election day. If he returns and we have a one-on-one, I will tell him the flash points,” he said.

Recall some suspected political thugs on Tuesday attacked the residence of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to report, the suspected thugs deployed an explosive believed to be dynamite into the building around 2 am.

Similarly, two unidentified persons were also reported to have sustained gunshot wounds after they were attacked and shot at by yet-to-be-identified thugs within the Opolo axis of the state capital.

However, no one was injured in the incident at Ikiogha’s house, but the window panes near the spot where the explosive landed inside the compound were affected.