Bayelsa: Labour Party’s Eradiri loses polling unit to Diri

Bayelsa State governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Engr Udengs Eradiri, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent Governor Douye Diri.

Diri who sought reelection under the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 130 votes while Eradiri polled eight votes in unit 05, Ward 10, Yenagoa local government area (LGA) of the state.

In the same polling unit, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timipre Sylva gathered 45 votes.

Diri also emerged winner in the Yindimie Compound Square, polling unit 013, Ward 10 in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He polled 137 votes, while Silva gathered 55.

In Amadikurumor Compound Square, polling unit 014, Ward 10, PDP gathered 195 votes and APC 89.

Eradiri gathered only one vote in unit 014 and no vote in 013.