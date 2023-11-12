Bayelsa: INEC adjourns collation of results tomorrow

Yakubu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bayelsa State has adjourned the announcements of the remaining two local government areas results to noon on Monday.

The outstanding local government areas are Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs.

The Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah who announced the adjournment after the session was reconvened by 7 pm on Sunday, said there are challenges in a coalition of some units and wards results of the two local government areas.

Recalled that out of the eight local government areas of the state, results of six have been announced where the PDP won five and the APC won one.