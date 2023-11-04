Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi stakeholders to sign peace accords Wednesday – NPC

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Ahead of the November 11,2023 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the National Peace Committee, NPC, has said participating political parties and election stakeholders will sign peace accords on Wednesday.

This was as the committee appealed to citizens in the affected states to exercise their rights to vote and choose their leaders according to the provisions of the law.

On the other hand, the General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd-led committee pledged its commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in the respective states.

Abubakar, said these in a statement on Saturday, tagged: “2023 Off-Cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States: Democratisation as a work in constant progress, and thoughtful exchanges”

The statement read in full: “The National Peace Committee (NPC), as a dedicated advocate for peace, stability, and the democratic process in Nigeria, maintains its steadfast commitment to contributing to peaceful elections and nurturing unity across our great nation.

“We acknowledge this pressing need to cultivate a peaceful and conducive environment, especially with the escalations of violence in various regions of our country.

“The governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States offer another opportunity to underscore our unwavering commitment to peaceful democratic transitions, setting an inspiring example for the entire

nation.

“The NPC continues to engage state institutions and political actors in our bid to facilitate the commitment of stakeholders to democratic processes, for the development and wellbeing of the nation.

“These efforts aim to ensure that the electoral process is conducted with transparency and impartiality, devoid of intimidating actions and incitive rhetoric, which could trigger violence. We implore all key stakeholders in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States to step forward and play their part in safeguarding our country’s peace and stability—before, during, and after these Governorship Elections.

“The responsibility for peace belongs to each of us. We appeal to citizens in these States to exercise their rights to vote, choosing their leaders according to the provisions of the law.

“Remember, your vote is your voice, and with your participation, we can collectively build a better state.

“As an apolitical body, which places the utmost importance on preserving the peace, unity, and tranquility of our nation, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)–the elections ombudsman, security agencies and other government agencies that facilitate the conduct of the electoral process to do so with transparency, particularly because the entire nation and the world is watching.

“It is important to continually build and reinforce public trust in the process to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

“In conclusion, we extend our best wishes to the residents of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, noting that your collective efforts to ensure the electoral process epitomizes the spirit of progress and hope, will set the standard for unity and growth in our Nation.

“The NPC hereby wishes to announce the signing of Peace Accords on Wednesday, 8th November 2023, by political parties and other election stakeholders in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“This is to pledge their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in their respective states.”