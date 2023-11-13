Bayelsa Guber: Sylva wins Brass LGA

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timipre Sylva has won in Brass Local Government Area after recording 18,431 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Senator Douye Diri who scored 12,602.l, while the candidate of the Labour Party, Udengs Eradiri, scored 244 votes.

The results for Brass LGA were announced on Monday afternoon at the State Governorship Elections Collaboration Centre, located at Prof Mahmood Yakubu Media, Centre, INEC, Bayelsa State headquarters, Yenagoa.

With these results, the APC has now won in two local government areas while the PDP has won 5. The results of Southern Ijaw LGA is still been awaited as the collation has been adjourned by the State Governorship Elections Returning Officer, Prof Farouk Kuta.