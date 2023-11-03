Bayelsa guber: PDP’s backdoor tactics for winning election won’t work again  – Sylva

Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva said the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s backdoor tactics for winning election won’t work again in the state.

Sylva stated this while addressing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, after collecting the ruling APC’s flag from President Bola Tinubu to run for a second term.

He said his legal tussle, which led to his disqualification to contest the election before he was restored by the Appeal Court, would not affect his chances as he never stopped his campaign through the period.

Sylva stated, “The problem in Bayelsa is like that of a dog that has tasted blood. They’ve come once behind through the back door so it has now become something they want to do all the time, they want to come through the back door.

“What does that signify? It signifies fear, they are actually afraid of the elections because as a government they have performed poorly and the only way they think they can stay in office is to come through the legal door, through which they came the last time. But I can assure you that they will not succeed.

“They tried it this past week and you saw it, it was a case of a meddlesome interloper, who had gone to court. Somebody we had to part in the contest, whose membership of APC was even questioned, taking me to court. And of course you can see that was just part of the plan they had.

“But that has not deterred us at all, we did not stop campaigning, we decided to continue with our village to village campaign, house to house campaign. Today, even the PDP is aware that in a fair contest that they can never win that election. So if they brag on TV that they are going to win, they know they can never win this election”, he said.

Meanwhile, Kogi Sate APC gubernatorial candidate, Usman Ododo, dismissed criticism about his family relationship with the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, noting that the fact that they are from the same local government area is immaterial in the election.

Ododo said, “On the issue of whether I’m a cousin to His Excellency, well, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello is from Kogi State, I’m from Kogi State, we hail from the same local government, but different districts. We’re both from Okene local government. He is from Okene 1, I’m from Okene II district at that.

“Even if I am his direct son, I think the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not in any way prohibit anyone to contest for any position as far as this country is concerned.”

On the victory of senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Appeal court, he said it would not have any effect on the gubernatorial election.

According to him, the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, who said his party would replicate the victory of Akpoti-Uduagan in the November 11 election was speaking out of fear.

He said, “Well, the victory of Natasha does not in any way have any effect on Kogi gubernatorial election, come November 11, 2023. I think what he was saying is just the fear of defeat.

“I want to let you know I was born and brought up in Kogi State. I schooled in Kogi State, I have been in the service of Kogi State for over seven years as Auditor-General for Local Government, that brought me into close and direct contacts with the people at the grassroots and financial level for development.

“As I am talking to you, APC in Kogi State doesn’t have any opposition. They are no match: What we are waiting for is the day for us to announce our victory, they know that.”