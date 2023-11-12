Bayelsa Guber: PDP maintains lead, wins 5 LGAs, APC wins 1

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri is coasting to victory in the Saturday governorship elections after clinching five out of the six local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

With the announcements of results of three more local government areas after the break, PDP won two LGAs while the All Progressives Congress, APC, won one.

The PDP won in Sagbama and Ekeremor LGAs while the APC won in Nembe LGA.

Recall that the PDP candidate had earlier won in Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Ogbia LGAs.

The PDP has so far garnered 137909 votes while the APC is trailing with 73503 votes.

Meanwhile, the results for Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs are still been awaited as the State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof Farouk Kuta, has adjourned the collation.