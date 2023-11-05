Bayelsa Guber: Intervene before supporters resort to self defence, group urges IGP

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A group known as New Generation Leaders of Bayelsa State has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to intervene in the widespread attacks of stalwarts and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections.

The group while condemning attacks on the supporters of the APC and its governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, warned that supporters of the party could resort to self defence if security personnel do not intervene, adding that the attacks are connected to the rising popularity and teaming support for the APC in the state.

National Coordinator of the group, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, in a statement in Yenagoa, on Sunday, said: “Following a reported attack on one Mr. Godwin Yalah in Kolokuma Opokumma LGA, and others in same LGA, we frowned that some of the violent attacks have been targeted at youths and women, a development that signals danger ahead of the November 11th governorship election.

“As President Tinubu supporters in Bayelsa, we know how difficult it was to struggle for about 35% votes for Mr. President, now we are getting reports of sponsored political thugs dressed in full military uniform that attempted to invade Sylva’s LGA a few days ago, there are others who have been harassing, intimidating and violating ardent members of the APC which may force some of us to fight back if Mr. President and IGP does not wade in.

“It is highly condemnable and a serious attack on democracy, is this the price we pay for standing for President Tinubu? We are now hunted as meats. We are therefore calling on Mr President, the IGP and other security agencies to move into action and bring the perpetrators of this sinister act to justice before it gets out of hand.

“As a group, we are closely watching the events of attacks on APC members and we know it is connected to the rising popularity and teaming support of the APC in the State, the President should intervene by directing the security agencies to be at alert on the continuous attack of members of the party .”