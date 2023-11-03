Bayelsa guber: INEC addresses security ahead of election

INEC Chair, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has met with stakeholders to address the issue of security for the successful conduct of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

INEC disclosed this through a statement issued on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

The commission noted that security tops its agenda ahead of the gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa.

The statement reads, “Happening Now: Security is top on the agenda as a critical meeting between the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and members of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), gets underway at the INEC State Headquarters, Yenegoa.”

The electoral body stated that security agencies are critical to the successful conduct of the Bayelsa governorship election, scheduled for 11th November 2023.

According to the statement, six national commissioners, the technical team, and directors are also part of the INEC team.

Meanwhile, Yaqubu recently made an appeal to political parties to keep the peace and eschew violence in the campaign for the November 11 off-season gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states.

He urged political parties to warn their supporters against engaging in violence or disrupting the forthcoming elections in the three states.

The INEC chairman said, “I appeal to party leaders for introspection on the conduct of your candidates and their supporters.

“The use of thugs during elections to harass election officials, intimidate voters, and disrupt processes, sometimes resulting in the destruction of election materials or even worse, must be addressed.

“Campaigns in the public by parties and candidates in the three states commenced on July 14, 2023, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections.

“Sadly, there are already disturbing reports of clashes between opposing parties with claims and counter-claims of innocence or culpability. These claims help no one. Rein in your supporters.”