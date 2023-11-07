Bayelsa Guber Election: Okowa, Damagun, PDP Governors rally support for Diri

Delta Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (middle) discussing with his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (right) and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson (right) at Beyelsa Government House ahead of the grand finally of PDP Governorship Campaign rally in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party, (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagun, Vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Governors of the party, Tuesday, stormed Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital to canvass support for the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri for the November 11 election.

The grand finale of the Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governorship campaign rally held at the Ox-bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa.

Also in attendance were Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the National Campaign Council Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umoh Enoh ( Akwa-Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) Deputy Governor of Bayelsa Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor; and his Edo State counterpart, Phillip Shaibu, former Governors, Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) and Senator Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State).

Presenting the party’s flag to Governor Diri, Acting National Chairman of the party Amb. Umar Damagun, said the party had done well in the state and called on the people to reciprocate the party’s gesture by returning Governor Diri come Saturday.

He called on the people to avoid the mistake of the past by voting Diri, a man of peace who meant well for the development of the state.

On his part, Okowa who is immediate past Governor of Delta State commended the party for uniting ahead of the election.

He said going into the election as a united party means victory was assured for the party

Okowa lauded Diri for his humility, focus and hardwork across the state, adding that Yenagoa and parts of the state have changed over time.

“As for the votes you will win but you must ensure you defend the votes across the polling units and at all collation points,” Okowa stated.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki who spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors, commended Diri for his various reforms in governance and urged the people to vote for the party to sustain quality governance in the state.

He urged the electorate to ensure that votes were counted before leaving their various polling units.

Speaking on behalf of the party’s National Assembly members, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, said; “Diri and Ewhrudjakpor are doing well so I urge you to support them to continue doing their good works”.

In his remark, former Governor of the State, Senator Seriake Dickson said the PDP had done well in Bayelsa, adding that accumulated dividends of democracy dots the nooks and crannies of the state courtesy of the PDP.

He commended Diri for extending and broadening the boundary of development across the state and thanked leaders of the state including women and youths for their support for the party in the state while urging them to rally round the party to return the Governor for another four years.

He said Diri and his Deputy have been tried, tested and proven. He stressed that peace, security, stability and development was the hallmark of the state and called for free, fair and transparent elections.

Dickson urged electoral stakeholders to do their best in ensuring that the right thing was done to ensure free, fair, transparent and acceptable polls.

On his part, Governor Douye Diri thanked his guests and Bayelsans for the massive support, assuring that he would not disappoint the people for their support.

He said his administration would consolidate on the frontiers of development across the state and called on the people to vote massively for the PDP on Saturday.

Welcoming guests earlier, State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Solomon Agwanana said the party had regained the lost grounds, adding that Bayelsans have resolved to return Douye Diri back to office to sustain prosperity for the people; peace and security as well as development across the state.

The campaign team had earlier visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Yenagoa home and sought for his support and prayers.