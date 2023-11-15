Bayelsa guber: BVAS machines bypassed in some places – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has claimed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was bypassed during last Saturday’s election in the state.

Diri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner by INEC and reelected for a second term with a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 110,108 votes.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today on Tuesday, Diri stated that there were challenges during the election.

His words: “I believe that the electoral umpire has done well with all of these challenges. I believe that is one of the best elections they have ever conducted where the BVAS has been brought into full test.

“We have seen areas where BVAS were bypassed and everybody scored zero, for example, areas where fake results were brought in and the BVAS not used.

“I believe that INEC has done so well in terms of material movement to rural areas. They did it a day before the election. My take is that we should score INEC high in terms of the conduct of this election in Bayelsa State.”

Speaking further, the governor stated that the election was about “Bayelsa and our people” and called on the opposition to work towards the prosperity of the state.