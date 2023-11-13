Bayelsa Guber: Accord Party accepts outcome of poll

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Candidate of the Accord Party, Barrister Warmate Idikio, has accepted the outcome of the Saturday governorship election won by the incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri.



Idikio who spoke in Yenagoa lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over the conduct of the poll which he described as peaceful.



His words, “The election was very peaceful all over the state except in known flashpoints, especially Nembe-Bassambiri and Brass, where there have been controversies over the voting process and results emanating from the process.



“The credibility of the entire election should not be impugned by these controversies that are both expected and avoidable.”