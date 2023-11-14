Bayelsa Guber: 7 political parties congratulate Diri

…As group commends professionalism of security agencies

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Seven political parties that took part in the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship election, have congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri on his emergence as winner.

The political parties through their representatives stated this at a press conference in Yenagoa, following the declaration of the candidate of the PDP, Governor Douye Diri as the winner of the elections.

State Chairman of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mr Edwin Tari, described the election as one of the most peaceful governorship elections in recent times despite the apprehension faced by the people and commended the electoral umpire for taking the bold step to cancel areas where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, were not used.

He urged all contestants to embrace the result and team up with the governor in his bid to deliver his campaign promises to the people, for the benefit of all Bayelsans and residents of the state.

On his part, the State Chairman of the Accord Party, Victor Fisi, frowned at political parties that condemned the electoral umpire after losing elections and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for their efforts in ensuring a smooth election devoid of manipulation or by-passing the BVAS.

Also speaking, the State Chairperson, of Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Mrs Peace Oruama while congratulating the Governor on his victory, said the elections have been won and lost, noting that it was time to move forward, and urged the people of the state to unite and ensure the continuous peace existing in the state.

Chairmen, candidates and agents of the political parties present at the event included Mr Victor Fisi, Accord Party, Edwin Tari, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mrs Peace Oruama Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Mr Victor Ben Boot Party, BP, Mr Omulala Pius, Action Alliance, AA, Simeon Imomotimi, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP and Chief Rufus Ogoniba of Action Peoples Party, APP

Meanwhile, the Director of Total Care For Peace and Development Initiative, a non-governmental organization, NGO, Comrade Harvart Ededey, has commended security agencies assigned to the elections for carrying out their duties with high professionalism, in the security of lives and property.

Ededey cited the bravery of the security men in Yenagoa Ward 5 Unit 20 where they successfully recovered ballot boxes and other materials snatched by political thugs without any casualty.

While congratulating the Governor for winning his reelection bid, the group also commended the people of Bayelsa for not only voting for their candidates but for standing up to defend their votes from any perceived election malpractices.