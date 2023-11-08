Bayelsa group demands peaceful poll, drums support for Diri

Grassroot Movement For The Re-election of Diri/Lawrence at the Yenagoa mega rally

By Dickson Omobola

The Grassroots Movement For The Re-Election of Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has pledged to ensure Governor Douye Diri wins Saturday’s election.

It also urged the people to turn out and vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate and ensure the election is peaceful.

The group said this today in Yenagoa at a political rally, which attracted teeming supporters of the governor.

At the forum, various stakeholders stated that Diri’s first term scorecard is enough for him to be re-elected.

They noted that for there to be continuity in good governance, Diri should be re-elected.

Those who spoke include Bayelsa Central Coordinator Coordinator, Abel Ebifemowei, Bayelsa West Coordinator, Jenakumo and Deputy Coordinator, Charity Kens Godwin among others.

Earlier, Deputy Co-ordinator, Bayelsa East East, George Turner and Deputy Coordinator, Bayelsa Central, Chief Natus Zebakame, said the group is made up of “people of good conscience who have deplored their personal resources and dedicated themselves to the growth and development of Bayelsa State to the glory of God.”