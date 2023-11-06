Bayelsa decides 2023: Poll rates Diri, tasks him on education, health, others

Diri

By Clifford Ndujihe

If the outcome of a recent opinion poll across the seven local councils of Bayelsa State was anything to go by, Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, will be re-elected on November 11.

According to the poll conducted in September, Bayelsans are happy with Senator Diri’s ‘simplicity’ and believe he has fulfilled most of his campaign promises but want him to do more in the education sector, healthcare delivery and provision of infrastructure among others.

Using stratified sampling, the poll was conducted by an independent group, Precious Hands & Brains Consult Nigeria Limited under the coordination of former Editor of The Guardian Newspapers, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo.

Kolokoma

In Kolokoma Local Government Area, 64.6 per cent of the respondents admired Governor Diri for his simplicity.

Concerns, however, arose about accessibility, accommodation, and openness, indicating areas where the governor needs to improve.

A majority (64.7%) believed the Governor fulfilled his campaign promises by paying attention to security (82.3%) and job creation (70.6%), but they noted there was a lag in women empowerment. They also want the governor to invest more in youth-oriented programmes by prioritizing education, job creation, and youth empowerment which the survey currently put at 20.6%.

The people rated the governor below average in Infrastructure, especially road development (38.2%), and educational development (23.5%).

Despite these concerns, Governor Diri received commendable ratings for his leadership performance with 64.7 per cent willing to vote for him for a second term. 94 % of respondents had their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

Brass

In Bras LGA, Governor Diri’s simplicity resonated with 55% of respondents, though concerns about transparency emerged, with only 10% perceiving the governor as sufficiently open.

Opinions were divided on whether the governor fulfilled his campaign promises, with 55% expressing dissatisfaction and 35% believing he had delivered.

The governor’s performance found strengths in youth empowerment and security, both receiving 75% satisfaction. Areas like agriculture and infrastructure needed improvement. Education (22.5%) and job creation (10%) were top community priorities, an indication that the governor

needs to show greater commitment to nurturing the next generation and fostering economic growth in Brass.

Infrastructure and education, each with 27.5% support, also were identified as vital for Brass’ socio-economic progress.

Nembe

In Nembe, 72 per cent of 125 respondents mostly women cited Governor Diri’s simplicity as their primary attraction, and 80 per cent of respondents believe

that Governor Diri has faithfully fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of the local council in critical areas such as infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment, health, and education.

Southern Ijaw

In Southern Ijaw, the bulk of 135 participants majority of who were men (66.7 per cent) support the notion that the governor has diligently fulfilled his commitments to the people of the area, commended him on his achievements in infrastructural development, security, and education, and expressed support for his re-election.

However, the data also emphasizes the community’s collective desire for

increased focus on education and the development of rural healthcare centres, which were recognised as crucial for a brighter and healthier future in the area.

Ekeremor

In Ekeremor Local Government Area, the survey showed that 57.1 per cent of respondents were drawn to Governor Diri’s simplicity, reflecting their desire for authentic leadership.

However, accessibility concerns, expressed by 23.8%, suggested the need for improved communication. A significant 76.2% believed the governor fulfilled his campaign promises, indicating their satisfaction with his performance. The governor also received high approval ratings in infrastructural development and security, both at 100%, though agriculture lagged behind at 23.8%, signalling room for growth.

Respondents emphasized job creation (33.3%) and education (23.8%) as top priorities. Infrastructure, especially road development (33.3%), and education (23.8%) were key concerns, aligning with neighbouring communities and the state’s aspirations.

An overwhelming 95.2% expressed their willingness to re-elect him. A remarkable 95.2% of respondents had their PVCs.

Sagbama

In Sagbama LGA, 75% of respondents celebrated Diri’s simplicity as the most appealing quality, however, the longing for greater accessibility, accommodation, and openness was palpable, signalling a collective desire

for transparency and deeper engagement with leadership.

A significant 65% of respondents expressed satisfaction with his performance believing that the governor had indeed met their expectations.

Notwithstanding, the evaluation of the governor’s performance uncovered a strong emphasis on infrastructural development, with 60% of respondents expressing satisfaction. Education, job creation, youth empowerment, and security also garnered commendable ratings.

However, healthcare and security emerged as pressing concerns. Healthcare was the top priority for 32.5% of respondents, reflecting the community’s apprehension for the well-being of its residents, while security scored a concerning 0%, underscoring the urgent need for action in this critical area.

In their quest for progress, Sagbama set their sights on infrastructure development and education, with 27.5% of respondents prioritizing both as essential investments for improving the community’s socio-economic conditions. No fewer than 85% of respondents possessed their PVCs

Ogbia

In Ogbia LGA, the simplicity of Governor Diri, according to the survey, resonated deeply with 23% of the people. However, the people also expressed concern about the accessibility, accommodation, and openness of their governor, reflecting Ogbia’s collective desire for transparent and engaging leadership.

On fulfilment of campaign promises, 50% of respondents expressed satisfaction.

Governor Diri’s governance earned favourable ratings, particularly in healthcare, with 80% of respondents expressing satisfaction. Education, youth empowerment, and security also got commendable ratings, revealing the depth of his efforts to uplift the community.

However, hurdles remain in infrastructure development and job creation, areas where Ogbia seeks further improvement. Respondents underscored the critical importance of infrastructure development (20%) and job creation (16%), deeming them vital for improving living conditions and fostering economic growth within the community. Ogbia citizens indeed prioritize infrastructure development and rural healthcare centres, with 32% and 25% of respondents advocating for these areas, respectively. These investments are seen as crucial steps toward enhancing residents’ quality of life. And 80% of respondents possess their PVCs.

Yenagoa

In Yenagoa, the state capital, 56.2% of respondents were attracted to Governor Diri due to his simplicity, while 37.5% appreciated his accommodation. Accessibility and openness received lower mentions.

Notwithstanding, 87.5% of respondents believed that Governor Diri had fulfilled his campaign promises. The Governor received high approval ratings in healthcare (93.8%) followed by security, youth empowerment, and infrastructural development. Education and women empowerment, while still above average, received comparatively lower ratings. Citizens of Yenagoa want their governor to focus on healthcare (21.9%) and job creation (20.8%). Infrastructure and housing were also highlighted with 36.5% and 26% of respondents emphasizing these areas, respectively.

About 66.6% of respondents confirmed they have their PVCs for the November 11 election.