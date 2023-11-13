Bayelsa: Community leaders raise alarm over alleged hijack of results in Southern Ijaw

By Omeiza Ajayi

Community leaders in Apoi Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of the community by m n dressed in military camouflage and conveyed in a military gunboat with registration number NA6DA3.

Spokesman of the leaders, Chief Boniface Preye in a statement said the incursion is alleged to be an attempt to confiscate election results from Saturday’s governorship election, specifically those belonging to Apoi Ward 15 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

He said eyewitnesses alleged that the men arrived in the community, creating a tense atmosphere and causing anxiety among residents.

“They were said to have demanded access to election materials and results, raising suspicions about the intention behind this intrusion.

“The reported hijack of the election results suggests a potential interference with the electoral process, undermining the credibility of the recently conducted governorship election.

“The invasion by the armed men has caused distress among residents of Apoi, and community leaders are calling for immediate intervention to address the situation.

“The democratic process must be protected from any form of interference or intimidation, even as we appeal to all relevant stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the electoral results”, he added.