Bayelsa: APC, CSOs tango over election results in Brass, others

Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to go ahead and collate the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Brass, rather than bowing to pressure by the State Governor, Douye Diri, to move the collation to the Bayelsa state capital, Yenagoa.

“Our attention has been drawn to brazen efforts by Governor Duoye Diri and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unlawfully and unduly pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the State capital”, APC spokesman, Felix Morka said in a statement on Sunday morning.

However, the Bayelsa Civil Society Forum, a platform of civil society organizations in the State, has appealed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to intervene in the wake of alleged irregularities and submission of fake results from certain polling units in Nembe, Brass, and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

The Forum in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by Comrade Mike Koripamo condemned what it described as attempts to compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The group implored INEC to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the reported irregularities in the affected polling units, as it stands to discredit the outcome of the process.

“We earnestly request that INEC considers the cancellation of results from polling units where credible evidence indicates the submission of fake results. This action is crucial to maintaining the credibility and fairness of the election.

“We call for transparency and accountability in the investigative process, as we believe that upholding the principles of democracy requires swift and decisive action in response to any threats to the integrity of the electoral process. We trust that INEC will act in the best interest of the people of Bayelsa and safeguard the credibility of the recently conducted governorship election”, said Koripamo.

But Morka on his part said Brass is a major stronghold of the APC “where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva”.

Noting that there was nothing wrong with the results from Brass, the APC said the attempt to move the local government collation to Yenagoa was calculated to manipulate the result of the votes in favour of the PDP.

He said; “INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

“We also vehemently condemn Governor Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa. This is utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as Governor. The people of Bayelsa deserve to vote and have the results of the election declared in peace and safety. Governor Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa state ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the Chief Security Officer of Bayelsa State”.