Bauchi man stabs brother dead over motorcycle

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

A Bauchi man identified as Yakubu Adamu of Kumbi village in Kirfi Local Government is in police custody after stabbing his younger brother, Yayaji Abubakar, to death in order to inherit his motorcycle.

The state Police command made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Superintendent Ahmed Wakil, on Friday.

According to Wakil, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and further revealed that he started stealing motorcycles in 2020.

The Police said: “On October 13, at about 7:30 p.m., one Usman Mohammad, 38, of Gorondo Village via Alkaleri council, Bauchi State, reported a case at the Divisional Headquarters, Kirfi.

“He said on the same date at about 3:40 p.m., one Yakubu Adamu, 25, of Kumbi village via Alkaleri council, armed with a shape knife attacked his younger brother, Yayaji Abubakar, 25, of the same address.

“He robbed him of his red Bajaj motorcycle with registration number; 526-OG the value of which is yet to be ascertained.

“The suspect used a knife to stab him several times, as a result, he sustained serious injuries on his stomach and hands.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives swiftly swung into action and moved the victim to General Hospital Alkaleri where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the perpetrator has been arrested. He is responding to police interrogations.

“During interrogation, the defendant confessed to having committed the offense and further revealed that he started the act of stealing a motorcycle in the year 2020 when he criminally conspired with one Auwalu of the same address and stole a red Bajaj motorcycle.

“He sold it at N70,000 and they shared the proceeds of crime among themselves. An investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Relatedly, the Police said that in a joint operation with JTF and local hunters drafted to Tilden Fulani Division,Toro local government area, they acted on intelligence and raided two identified suspected kidnappers’ enclaves in both Angwari and Saya mountains.