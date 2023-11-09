BATNF hosts dialogue session on agric potential

To promote sustainable agriculture and empower smallholder farmers, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) in collaboration with Enterprise Development Centre has announced arrangements to host this year’s biennial Agribusiness Dialogue session.

With the theme: ‘Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Establishing Sustainable Strategies and Pathways for Smallholder Farmers in the Agrifood System’, the 2023 dialogue session, which underscores the Foundation’s dedication to the agricultural potential in the country will revolve around exploring sustainable practices to enhance productivity, not only in Nigeria but also across the sub-region.

Scheduled for November 16, the one-day event will take place at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. It offers an exciting opportunity for participants to engage with a diverse array of industry experts, including African Farmers, Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), among others.

The agenda for this year’s edition includes plenary sessions, focused breakout discussions and thought provoking fireside chat, all geared towards tackling the challenges inherent in the agri-food system. The objective is to foster collaboration and the development of strategies that empower smallholder farmers and all participants in the agricultural value chain.

The 2023 Dialogue Session aims to introduce effective, contemporary agricultural practices and solutions Also it will provide invaluable insights to farmers on how to navigate complex agricultural challenges and thrive in the ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

The central focus of the initiative remains supporting rural smallholder farmers through financial aid for farming, capacity enhancement, promoting inclusivity, facilitating market access, boosting agriculture-related enterprises, and ensuring access to clean water.

They noted in a statement that since its inception in 2013, the BATNF has left an indelible and impactful mark on communities across Nigeria, extending to over 1.2 million individuals through the implementation of approximately 250 projects nationwide, supporting 44 institutions and an investment of N2.4 billion in rural community development activities.