Bariga FC wins maiden 1XBET community football tourney

Bariga FC from Ikeja Conference on Thursday defeated Ighalo FC from Epe Conference by 2-0 in the final of the maiden edition of 1XBET Community Football Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bariga FC went home with N1 million for winning the tournament, while the first runner-up, Ighalo FC won N500,000.

Young Strikers of Lagos Island came third winning N300,000, after defeating De Elite FC of Epe Conference 1-0 in the third place match.

The final saw Bariga FC mounting pressure on Odion Ighalo Academy, and the team’s effort was rewarded when Bariga FC’s No. 11 Babatunde Oladejo scored the first goal in the first half.

In spite of Odion Ighalo Academy’s efforts, the team met a brick stone in the bid to equalise.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Benjamin Friday, fondly called Raul by his teammates, sealed Bariga FC’s victory in the final by netting the second goal.

Friday told NAN that he couldn’t have scored the goal without the collective effort of his teammates.

“I feel so happy that we won, I got a good pass and I was able to put the ball in the net, that’s teamwork.

“I intend to go pro, this is just the beginning for my teammates and I. The goal is to one day play internationally and represent my country,” the 19-year-old player said.

Emmanuel Inah, the Captain of Odion Ighalo Academy, said he’d rather not give excuses for losing 2-0 to Bariga FC.

“Training for this tournament hasn’t been easy. I’m proud of my teammates.

“Our boss said he’d give us a treat if we won, but I’m sure he was impressed that we made it this far. He has always shown us support and I hope he is proud of us,” he said.

NAN reports that De Elite FC won the Team of the Tournament, and went home with N200,000.

Justice Ohanusi, a Defender of Odion Ighalo Academy won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, smiling to the bank with N150,000.

Similarly, Wasiu Salami who won the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament award, went home with N150,000.

The Head Coach of Odion Ighalo Academy, Ambrose Duru, told NAN that his boys made a big impression at the tournament.

“Did I want my team to win? Yes, that was the goal but it doesn’t take away the fact that they were fantastic in this tournament and I’m proud of them.

“They needed this experience and the exposure, their next tournament will be better,” he said.

Wahidi Akanni, the Chairman of Match International, partners of 1XBET, said he was impressed with the number of future world beaters discoverd at the tournament.

“I’m impressed, I was entertained. If I had to pay to watch these fantastic players, it would have been money well spent. I see future stars that will not only conquer Africa but the world at large.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of 1XBET. We at Match International are grateful. The goal is to develop the game at grassroots level and we remain committed,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 40 teams participated in the 1XBET Community Football Cup challenge, which kicked off on Oct. 3 across the five conferences.

The conferences were: Lagos Mainland Conference, Badagry Conference, Ikorodu Conference, Epe Conference and Lagos Island Conference. (NAN)