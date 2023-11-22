Bala Mohammed, Apostle Chibuzor, others for award as Abia NUJ holds media week

Bala Mohammed, Apostle Chibuzor, others for award as Abia NUJ chapel hold media week

By Steve Oko

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere; and a charity organization, Connak Foundation, are to be honoured at the grand finale of the Press Week organised by the Abia State Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The event according to a release by the Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Obinna Ibe; and Publicity Sub-Committee Chairman, Boniface Okoro, is slated for Thursday, November 23, at the Aguiy Ironsi Conference Centre Umuahia.

The awardees, according to the release, are to be honoured “for their immense contributions to humanity and society.”

The event to be chaired by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/ Umuahia South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, will also feature a presentation of public lecture by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu ( Administration),Professor Ogbonna Onuoha.

“The theme of the lecture is: “The 2023 General Elections: A Post-mortem: Media Perspectives In Rebuilding Public Confidence In Future Elections,” the release added.

The Press Week which started on Monday with free eye test for media practitioners is expected to be graced by Gov. Alex Otti, members of Abia State House of Assembly, and National Assembly, captains of industry, members of the academics, Mass Communication students, members of the public, among others.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel and the sub-committee Chairman on Mobilisation, Comrade Steve Oko, a number of dignitaries have already indicated interest in identifying with the event.

He also said that adequate arrangements had been put in place for the smooth hosting of the annual event, which he described as ” moment of stock staking”.