Baby seeks N1m for multiple hole-in-heart surgery

By Chioma Obinna

A distressed mother of one-year-old baby, Folakemi Ogunsusi, is desperately seeking N1 million for an open-heart surgery for multiple holes in the heart of her baby, Mofeoluwa Ochoche-Samuel

Baby Mofeoluwa was diagnosed with a heart defect at six months old.

The medical report from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, showed that she has symptomatic congenital heart disease.

The child’s mother, Folakemi who narrated her ordeal to Vanguard said:”I had her on 17th April 2022. Since her birth, she has been breathing fast, constantly sleeping and not eating well. She doesn’t cry out loud. It was last September when she started running a fever.”

Twenty-five-year-old Folakemi, a single mum, took her baby to Rando Hospital in Lagos, where the doctor discovered Mofeoluwa wasn’t breathing well.

Folakemi explained that the baby was admitted immediately and placed on oxygen for a month.

She said the doctors advised them to do an x-ray. “Upon getting the result, they discovered she has a large heart. Immediately, the doctor placed her on heart medications. After a month, the hospital referred us to a cardiologist at LUTH.”

After a series of examinations and tests, Mofeoluwa was placed on oxygen at LUTH, where she spent a week and a half.

She lamented: “I’m a teacher. I earn N25,000 monthly. I won’t be able to meet up savings even if I save my entire salary for three years. I don’t want to lose my child.”

Mofeoluwa is only a year and five months old now. She isn’t growing: she isn’t crawling or walking.

Through a Non-profit organisation, Gifting Volunteer Network, the mother has called on the public to save her daughter.

President of GVN, Mr. Belele David Tamarau-kuro told our reporter that Grace Mofeoluwa is among the many critical cases his organization has helped through public intervention

“I never thought I would have a child with this kind of health issue,” decried Folakemi, a devastated young mum.

If you are touched by Mofeoluwa’s plight, please send your donations to Account Number- 0874785042, Grace Mofeoluwa Ochoche-Samuel and Bank- Gtb or call 08169230042