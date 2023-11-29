Asomba honoured with chieftaincy title in Anambra 

By Onyeka Ezike

Philanthropist Ugochukwu Asomba, the CEO of Gold Extract Investment Limited was conferred with a chieftaincy title, “Ugodinobi” by HRH Obika Anayo Samuel Igwe Ezeoha II, the paramount ruler of Ezinifite, Nnewi in Anambra State. The event took place recently in Ezinifte Nnewi.

The title, “Ugodinobi”, means the pride that is in the household which no doubt is a refection of the positive impact his immense contributions have made towards the development of the community. He has indeed raised the bar for his contemporaries to follow.

His exemplary leadership and feat achieved in the business terrain is worthy of emulation, and has particularly inspired the youths to be diligent, resilient and forward thinking in a bid to achieve their dreams.

Asomba said: “I feel very honoured having been conferred with such a prestigious title which is given to the most important people in the society. I didn’t see it coming as I was focused on developing the community especially in the area of job creation, skills acquisition, giving of scholarships to the youths, among other things.

“I am elated that HRH Obika Anayo Samuel, Igwe Ezeoha II and the Council of Chiefs assessed the positive impact made by the projects I whole heartedly carried out and decided to confer this title on me.

“As the Ugodinobi, I’m expected to be an ambassador for peace and to continue my good works in the development of my community and state at large. I’ll also continue to support the rulership of the king and the council of chiefs who unequivocally have the interest of the people at heart and are open to the deployment of progressive projects to advance the community.

“I look forward to achieving more feats for the progress of Ezinifite and also the light of the nation. I appreciate my friends, prominent men and women in the business and political arena who took out time from their busy schedule to witness the conferrment, which also had our local dancers and singers perform to a thrilled audience”

Chief Ugochukwu Asomba is a graduate of economics from a Russian state university. His business thrives in the oil and gas, real estate sectors and he has a wealth of experience in the import and export terrain as well as general merchandise. His acts of philanthropy continues to endear him to the people of Ezinifite.