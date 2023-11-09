ASITU to INEC: Use Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls to redeem your image

Yakubu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to use the November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states to redeem its image among Nigeria and the international community and organize a free, fair and credible election.

It stated that most Nigerians see INEC as an interested party in every election because it fails to keep promises of organizing free, fair and credible elections in the country, despite the introduction of technological innovations in election management.

ASITU also urged the security agencies, political parties and their members not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools to subvert the electoral process.

National President of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe, who stated this in Aba, faulted the roles played by INEC during the last presidential election and other elections in Imo State and in other parts of the federation, where election results declared by the electoral body hardly reflected the will of the people.

The Association urged INEC to use the three governorship polls as an opportunity to maintain neutrality, redeem its image and prove to Nigerians and the international community that it can organize a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

“INEC has a big task to ensure that it redeems its image and cleanse itself of the very negative impression Nigerians and the international community have about it. It behoves this electoral institution to maintain its neutrality and discharge its duty without fear or favour with the fear of God. The electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has a big task to ensure that it redeems its image and cleanses itself of the very negative impression Nigerians and the international community have about it.

“The role played by INEC in the last presidential election and other elections in Imo State and across Nigeria, rightly or wrongly, has made many Nigerians see INEC as an interested party; hence INEC as a veritable institution must use this opportunity to prove Nigerians wrong. It behoves this very important electoral institution to maintain its neutrality and discharge its duty without fear or favour but with the fear of God.

ASITU further charged all political parties in the three governorship elections in the November 11, 2023, governorship election to eschew violence, ballot box stuffing and snatching, vote buying and other election irregularities that have become synonymous with political actors during elections in the country.

It said, “As we draw close to the governorship election in Imo and other states in Nigeria, ASETU wishes to remind political parties and their members, that this staggered election presents an important opportunity for the political parties and their actors to redeem their bartered image associated with all forms of election malpractice and violence.

“It is our opinion that any process that will bring about quality and impeccable leadership, must not only be seen to be free and fair but must be truly credible and acceptable. It is such credibility that will confer legitimacy on such leadership and make the people sincerely own it. The people must be allowed to cast their votes freely without undue influence or inducement.

ASITU also charged the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools to subvert the electoral process and work within the confines of their constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties.

“Without mincing words, reports from Nigerians and members of the political parties themselves regarding the activities of security personnel during elections leave a sour taste in the mouth. In the South East, Imo is the only state where elections will be held. We in ASITU have consistently re-echoed that we do not want the mindless killings and palpable fear that envelops Imo and other South East States to continue.

“While we call for complete cessation of this heinous behaviour, we urge Imo people to come out on Saturday, November 11, to cast their votes for candidates of their choice without fear or fear. We owe it a duty to make our states and Nigeria work.”