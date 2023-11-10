Arrest electoral offenders, observers charge security men

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Independent observers, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has charged security agents to arrest anybody caught committing electoral offence

Briefing journalists, Friday night, on the preparedness for monitoring of the governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi, the Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, submitted that the constitution empowers security men to arrest electoral offenders.

She frowned that most times, security men look the other way while electoral offences are committed.

Nwadishi said they chose to establish in Imo State their situation room for the elections in the three states because Imo has the highest number of voters.

The centre stated that it will focus observations on the arrival of election materials, the conduct of INEC officials and voters, synergy between security agencies, among others.

The group called on INEC and stakeholders to ensure the elections are an improvement from previous exercises.

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, also urged security men never to compromise on their responsibilities.

Ononamadu noted that elections will turn out credible if all stakeholders do the right thing.