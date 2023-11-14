Army committed to building combat-effective lethal force – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will be deliberate in building a combat-effective lethal force for the protection of the country.

Lagbaja said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the newly constructed clubhouse at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja.

He said the Nigerian army would also be deliberate in enhancing operational capabilities and the welfare of its personnel through various forms.

“My resolve to make sound administration a critical component of my command philosophy as Chief of Army Staff is deliberate.

“I perfectly understand that a total man possesses a sound mind in a sound body, and sports keep body and soul together.

“Therefore, under my leadership, the Nigerian Army will be deliberate in its efforts to enhance both operational capabilities and the welfare of its personnel through various forms of relevant developmental projects that appeal to building a lethal force that is combat-effective.

“In this light, the Army Headquarters will sustain its focus on enhancing the Nigerian army’s administrative standard by constructing infrastructure and remodelling existing ones to meet international standards,” he said.

According to him, a befitting clubhouse is a necessary infrastructure at any golf course as it offers a point of convergence for golfers and non-golfers to socialise.

The COAS said the game of golf was fast becoming a part of the Nigerian army, adding that the era of considering it the preserve of an elite few was fast fading.

He said that provision was being made for the construction of golf courses for officers, men, and civilians alike across cantonments and barracks.

Lagbaja commended the club for its modest achievement within six years of existence.

There is no doubt that patience, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence—all attributes of the game of golf—have brought us thus far, he said, adding that the club would commence hosting international tournaments soon.

The captain of the Country Club, Maj.-Gen. Samson Jiya said the completion of the clubhouse marked a significant milestone in the history of the club, which has over 450 golfers.

He said the clubhouse would become a premier destination for golfers from all over the world and a haven for those seeking to improve their skills. (NAN)

