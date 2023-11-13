Arewa groups laud Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls, commend INEC’s neutrality

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) have lauded the conduct of the Off-cycle governorship polls held in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

The groups described the elections as credible and fair, adding that the election results were a clear reflection of the will of the people.

According to the AYCF President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, “the elections were free, fair, and credible and thanks to the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We praise the INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu for ensuring that the polls were flawless and the integrity of the Commission is restored.”

“The AYCF also noted that the voters in Kogi State had rejected the tradition of relying on handouts and instead chose a competent successor to continue with Yahaya Bello’s leadership that would provide a more secure future for their children”.

NEN acknowledged the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their efforts towards ensuring a flawless election, with INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu’s integrity remaining intact.

NEN in a statement signed by its Chairman Suleiman Abbah also noted the commendable neutrality displayed by the security personnel deployed to the respective states in ensuring secure environments for voters to exercise their civic rights freely during the recent elections.

AYCF noted that despite the concerns of some, the election was conducted fairly and impartially, with all parties given a fair chance to participate, saying the result of the election could only have been rejected by people who would have decided to destroy the state if they were not winners.

“We are pleased to associate with the outcome of the election, which was patently transparent and credible. The election results were a clear reflection of the will of the people, and we are confident that they will serve as a model for future elections,” said the AYCF President.

“We would like to commend all of the voters who participated in the election, as well as the security personnel, volunteers and election officials who worked tirelessly to ensure that the process ran smoothly. In Kogi State in particular, the political elites and voters have closed ranks in a display of unity, except those whose personal ambitions are tied to the continuation of decay and destruction of a state and its people.

“The people of Kogi have swung a surprise by rejecting the tradition of violence during elections. Instead, the poor, young, and Kogi women have chosen to support the continuation of the Yahaya Bello leadership that promises to make them more secure and provide their children with a productive future.

“The election saw the victory of popular will over desperate attempts to subvert it, and the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa are jubilant as the credible conduct of the elections by Mahmoud Yakubu and INEC ensured that the states did not go up in flames over disputed elections”.

Abbah averred that the landmark achievement offers hope and the possibility of a brighter future for the people of Kogi, where the younger generation can receive quality education, acquire necessary skills, and secure employment opportunities. It is important to acknowledge the transparent and credible election process in Kogi, a result that could only be challenged by those individuals who were willing to undermine the state’s progress and prosperity if they did not emerge as winners.

“The fact that this result was accepted by political leaders and voters across the spectrum is a testament to the growing maturity and commitment to democracy. As an organization committed to promoting free, fair, and transparent elections, the NEN urges all political stakeholders and citizens of Kogi State to work together in harnessing the potential brought about by this historic election.

“Their commendable neutrality and dedication to maintaining a secure environment allowed voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation,” he said.