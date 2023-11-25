APC, NNPP supporters shelve planned protest in Kano

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP who planned to stage a protest in the ancient city of Kano on Saturday shelved the protest.

It was gathered that the supporters had planned to stage street protests on Friday 24th and Saturday, 25th November 2023 against the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict.

Our correspondent, who monitored the situation in the state gathered that none of the protesters embarked on any form of protest in the state.

Our correspondent also observed the heavy presence of security deployed in strategic areas of the state to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, officials of the political parties have disassociated themselves from the planned protest as they said they were not aware of the arrangement.

The NNPP party chairman in Kano, Hamisu Dungurawa said they were not aware and not party to any riot or protest in the state.

“We are the govt, we are in charge of security, we don’t have anything to harm the state because we don’t have any other place other than Kano. Our governor is peace-loving and law-abiding. You can see how the Governor is busy providing palliatives to ease lives, the health among others.

“We are doing everything to ensure the state is safe and calm,” Dungurawa said.

On the other hand, an official of the All Progressives Congress, APC said the police had banned the protest.

Efforts to reach the State Public Relations Officer, All Progressives Congress, Ahmad Aruwa failed as he could not be reached.

However, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna commended the organizers of the planned protest and supporters of the political parties for heeding to warning by the police not to embark on street protest that could trigger violence in the state.

SP Haruna said the police have embarked on rigorous patrol raid of hide out and visibility policing will continue throughout the state to ensure a serene atmosphere for all.

He also said the police will not relent in maintaining the momentum to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the residents in the state.