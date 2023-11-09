Angélique Kidjo to mark 40th career anniversary in London

Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo is set to make a triumphant return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2023. The event will mark a milestone in Kidjo’s illustrious 40-year career, as she takes the stage accompanied by her band and the acclaimed Chineke! Orchestra, joined by special guests Laura Mvula, Ibrahim Maalouf, Youssou N’Dour, and Stonebwoy.

The performance will inaugurate Kidjo’s year-long world tour, which will traverse continents, with stops in Australia, Asia, Europe, South America, culminating at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall in 2024.

As an integral part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, this concert will serve as a tribute to the extensive musical catalogue of one of Africa’s most eminent artists. TIME magazine has lauded Kidjo as ‘Africa’s premier diva,’ and in 2021, included her in their esteemed list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The 2023 Polar Music Prize laureate, Kidjo, has become celebrated for seamlessly melding West African traditions from her youth with American R&B, funk, and jazz, while drawing inspiration from Europe and Latin America.

Expressing her excitement, Angélique Kidjo stated, “Celebrating my 40-year career at the Royal Albert Hall is a dream come true. It is one of my favourite venues in the world. I intend to bring the spirit, beauty, and warmth of the African continent to its walls in November!”

Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, Matt Todd, commented, “It is a real privilege for us to be hosting the debut concert of Angélique’s upcoming world tour here at the Hall. She has achieved so much throughout her career, so to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary in this historic building is a truly special occasion. The fact that she will be performing some of her best-loved songs alongside the Chineke! Orchestra will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable night, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.”

Adding his voice, Akeju Abass, a Media executive based in USA and founder Prime Music Partners, lauded the renowned singer for her enormous contributions to the spread of Afro-sounds and impacting lives across the globe, stressing that she epitomises the strong resilience spirit of modern African woman.

A UNICEF and OXFAM Goodwill Ambassador, Kidjo’s previous appearances at the Hall in 2019 BBC Proms and the 2008 Stars of Africa fundraising concert were met with resounding acclaim. Her global reach and influence have been evident through collaborations with esteemed artists including Burna Boy, Philip Glass, Sting, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys, Joss Stone, and Peter Gabriel, among others.

The EFG London Jazz Festival, renowned for its diverse lineup of international talent, will witness a historic first as Angélique Kidjo’s performance takes center stage in the hallowed auditorium.