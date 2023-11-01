Amotekun arrests 11 suspects offences in Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, arrested 11 suspects for various offences in Ondo state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun Corps Commander in Ondo State, made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye said that officers and men of the command were resolved to reduce all acts of criminal activities to the barest minimum during the yuletide season.

He explained that six of the suspects arrested were caught with locally-made weapons while some of the weapons were cut to size or long barrel.

Adeleye said that the command had deployed its personnel to all the black spots with 24 hour patrol teams.

He also said the corp collaborated with other security agencies to reduce the acts of criminal activities to the barest minimum, especially during the yuletide season.

“We are determined to make this act of their impossible and we are sending this message to them and anybody planning to forment trouble during this yuletide, that it is not business as usual again.

“You will recall that last year, we were able to rescue over 100 kidnapped or robbed people, but for this year’s patrol, we are ready to do more and we thank the people and ask for more support this year,” he said.

The commander also said that the command had recorded 20 cases of commercial motorcyclists being killed and their motorcycles stolen within three weeks.

He said that no commercial motorcyclists would be permitted to ply the roads within the state by 6pm again.

According to him, the ban imposed by government on commercial motorcycles from 6.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. remains in place, but will not affect motorcycles on essential duties.

“We want to appeal to commercial motorcyclists to go and rest if they work for 12 hours so that we can identify the criminal entities.

“It is also no longer permitted for vehicles to ply the road without registration numbers, and all vehicles with tinted glass should obtain Police permit for them.

“Dealers should use dealer numbers plates, not stickers because all vehicles with stickers only will be impounded.

“These are some measures we put in place to guarantee safety of lives and properties in Ondo State,” aAdelsaid.