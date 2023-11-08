Allow Wike, Fubara settle in peace, MOSIEND warns mischief makers

By Samuel Oyadongha

Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has warned those fuelling the crisis between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to desist and allow them settle whatever misunderstanding they have amicably.

Vice President of MOSIEND, Thompson Fuoye, in a statement, said Wike and Fubara were leaders in their respective areas and nobody was there when the two entered into an agreement, and that they should be allowed to settle their grievances, rather than issuing unguarded statements calling on the FCT Minister to remain in Abuja.

Thompson frowned at those he labelled ‘cheap data boys,’ whom he said were amplifying the misunderstanding between Fubara, and his predecessor, Wike, all in their quest to receive peanuts and other monetary compensation for selfish reasons.

His words: “I’m referring to those who are merchants, miscreants and eye-service, people who are writing all manner of rubbish to fuel this crisis, they should stop immediately. The peace we enjoy in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is sacrosanct to some of us who are part and parcel of Rivers State even though we’re not from Rivers State, but we are stakeholders in the Niger Delta, hence, we expect peace to reign in Rivers State.”

“Peace is the only thing that guarantees development, and in this crisis between Wike and Fubara, I advice that those who have data in their phone who are either supporting Sim or Wike, trying to make problems, peddle rumours and cause more confusion should stop thie nonsense.

“Fubara and Wike are leaders who had their agreement and structures in place internally. None of these persons was there when they had their discussions, so, they should stay away and not try to make problems for the two of them.

“We hear people talking ‘stay in your Abuja and be your FCT minister.’ We hear people talking ‘agreement is agreement.’ All this nonsense should stop. They should allow genuine leaders who are concerned about peace to take up the matter, to see both of them sheath their sword and have an understanding.

“We don’t want people to start writing all manner of nonsense on social media, because when one is writing here, another is writing there, it means you are causing more problem. So, those looking for cheap recognition should stop so that we can have peace.”