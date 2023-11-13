Alleged Cyber Crime: Trial of Naira Marley stalled

The trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, charged with cybercrime, was on Monday, stalled before a Federal Court in Lagos as the court did not sit.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Owiebo, is said to be attending a judges’ conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on May 14, 2019.

Fashola, who sang the popular song “Am I a Yahoo Boy?”, was consequently arraigned on May 20, 2019, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had accordingly granted him bail for two million naira, with two sureties in like sum.

The trial has since commenced in the case and is still ongoing.

On Oct. 6, Justice Oweibo issued a warrant for production of the defendant, following his absence from trial on the last date.

Oweibo’s order followed an application for production warrant by the prosecution, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari.

NAN recalls that the police in Lagos detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with the death of Nigerian artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”.

At the last adjourned date of Oct. 30, defense counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from court despite the court’s order for his production.

The court had consequently adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for continuation of trial.