Alleged bias: IGP to redeploy Imo CP

By Victor AhiumaYoung, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Chinonso Alozie

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, over alleged partisanship.

Egbetokun said this yesterday night during a Channels Television programme .

Egbetokun said, “We are aware that there are allegations against the Commissioner of Police in Imo. Before the elections, we’re changing the CP. This is not to say the CP has been found guilty. But for neutrality sake, we are changing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.”

Releases 220 operational vehicles for security

In a related development, the IGP has ordered the distribution of 220 operational vehicles for security management in anticipation of the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a post on the official X handle of the Nigerian Police said, the vehicles include water cannons, armored personnel carriers, helmets, bulletproof vests, and tear gas canisters.

To raise the morale of the police officers during the operations, Egbetokun had previously planned training for the officers involved in managing election security for the upcoming elections and had requested permission from the Federal Government to pay their allowances and provide other essential support.

He further urged stakeholders in the three states to maintain peace during the election.

The statement partly reads “In a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off-cycle Gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for 11th November 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water canons, Armored Personnel Carriers, helmets, bulletproof vests, tear gas canisters etc, to the 3 affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.

“Earlier, the IGP had organised training for the police officers, who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“The IGP, therefore, urges all stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections as the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.

Meanwhile, the verbal war between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State over last week’s attacks on the former’s president, Joe Ajaero, continued yesterday as the labour centre called on President Bola Tinubu to break his silence and call the governor to order over the terror allegedly unleashed on the state.

The NLC alleged that barely three days after Uzodimma sent thugs and the Police to brutalize its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the governor on Saturday allegedly invaded and attacked his (Ajaero) home town, Azalla Owalla, at Emekuku in Owerri, the state capital, to continue his onslaught.

But Governor Uzodimma in a swift reaction, insisted he had no hand in either the NLC president’s ordeal or the invasion of his community.

However, NLC in a statement issued by Comrade Benson Upah, Head, Media and Information, alleged that the mission was to allegedly assassinate Comrade Ajaero under the misguided belief that he was still present, recovering from injuries inflicted on him by the police and hired thugs on November I.

Uzodimma, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Print Media, Amby Uneze, said: “It is in the public domain that the government has no hand in what happened.

“Even the report of the Police said Ajaero was saved from being mobbed. It was mob action and the Police saved him. It was based on Police investigation.”

Imo govt behind attack on Ajaero’s town, NLC alleges

But the NLC statement read: “The brazen and violent assault on the president of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and others on November 1, 2023, inside the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Imo State, by Governor Hope Uzodimma, his thugs, and the state Police Commissioner, stands as a stark reminder of the lengths to which they are willing to go in their pursuit of suppression and brutality.

“In a shocking turn of events, on the morning of November 4, 2023, Governor Hope Uzodimma, once again demonstrated utter disregard for human rights and democratic principles by invading and attacking the community of Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State, the home town of NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“It is evident that the governor’s sinister objective is the assassination of the president of the congress, a motive laid bare by this latest act of aggression on the community.

“This invasion was carried out under the misguided belief that Comrade Ajaero was still present, recovering from injuries inflicted by the Police and hired thugs.

“The use of excessive force against citizens who hold differing opinions or dare to question the governor’s governance style, particularly in relation to the inhumane treatment of workers in Imo State, is an affront on democracy.

“The current situation in Imo State is nothing short of a descent into fascism, where terror takes precedence over reason, and dialogue is pushed to the sidelines.”

The NLC fingered the Commissioner of Police in Imo State of being the willing tool to unleash terror in the state and called on the Inspector-General of Police to remove him without delay.

“We urgently call on the Inspector-General of Police to rein in the Imo State Police Commissioner, preventing further abuse and desecration of the nation’s Police Force.

‘’The commissioner has become a tool of oppression in the hands of the fascist governor, perpetrating intimidation and harassment on the people of Imo State. Immediate removal is essential to prevent an impending crisis.

“The President of the Federal Republic and all patriotic citizens of Nigeria must not remain silent in the face of this bloodshed. It is imperative that the governor be held accountable.

‘’We believe the President holds the means to rein in the excesses of the governor, and these measures must be swiftly employed to safeguard lives and properties in the state.

“The people of Azalla Owalla are entitled to their peace, and the continued occupation of their community by the police and Uzodimma’s thugs, in the wake of the assault on their fellow citizen, constitutes an ongoing insult.

“The occupying forces must immediately vacate the territory, granting the people the freedom to engage in their socioeconomic activities without the looming specter of terror,’’ NLC said.

Labour vowed never to succumb to the blackmail and intimidation of anti-democratic forces in Imo State.

NLC stated further: “Governor Hope Uzodimma should be under no illusion, Nigerian workers remain steadfast in their commitment to protect the rights of Imo State workers, undeterred by the current wave of violence he has chosen to pursue.

“We draw strength from the events of November 1, which will guide our future interactions with the governor.

‘’The workers of Imo State will prevail, and Hope’s attempts to thwart our cause through intimidation and violence will be in vain.”

NASU rejects claims police rescued Ajaero

Meanwhile, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has rejected claims that operatives of Imo State Police Command rescued president of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero from mob action, insisting that the Police claims do not hold waters.

While condemning last Wednesday’s attack on Ajaero, NASU rejected the claims that Ajaero was kept under “protective custody” in his own interest, and urged President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the attack and brutalization of Ajaero and others.

NASU in a statement by is General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, recalled that Ajaero was attacked in Imo on November 1, when he went to the South-East on official duty over alleged anti-labour practices by Imo State government.

Adeyemi said the attack on the union leader was “a violation of trade union rights as well as the human rights of Ajaero.

“The rights, which Ajaero was exercising in Owerri as the leader of the working people of Nigeria, is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended), and International Labour Organisation, ILO, Conventions.

“Nigeria, as a member-state of ILO, has ratified ILO Conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of Rights to Organise, 1948 (No.87), and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining, 1949 (No.98).”

Adeyemi, who is also the deputy president, Public Service International, PSI, accused the Imo government of unfair labour practices.

“The government hasn’t paid salaries and pension; it is not right to attack workers union leaders asking why these monies have not been paid.

“Ajaero was on a solidarity visit to the workers in Imo and should not have been visited with tendencies “which were common in Nigeria only during military regimes.

‘’NASU rejects the claims that Ajaero was kept under protective custody in his own interest. We urge President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the episode.

‘’Such intervention would give trade unions the assurance that a clampdown would not be their lot whenever there is a dispute between government and labour,’’ he said.