Off-season election: Alleged ballot box snatcher gunned down in Kogi

An alleged ballot box snatcher on a mission to disrupt the voting process in the Anyigba local government area of Kogi State was shot dead on Saturday.

The name and the political party the victim was working for were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

An alleged leading political party thug was gunned down in Anyigba LGA, Kogi State in an attempt to disrupt the election by snatching the ballot box. @inecnigeria @PoliceNG @SituationRoomNg pic.twitter.com/OX25GWYSRu — Transition Monitoring Group (@tmgng) November 11, 2023

Also, it was not yet clear whether the political thug was gunned down by the security agents or miscreants.

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) revealed this on its X account Saturday morning.

“An alleged leading political party thug was gunned down in Anyigba LGA, Kogi State in an attempt to disrupt the election by snatching the ballot box,” TMG wrote.

Vanguard reports that the off-season governorship election is ongoing in Kogi, as well as Bayelsa and Imo states.