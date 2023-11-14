ALGON, PSLSIA partner to boost LG competitiveness

Hon. Kolade Alabi

By Juliet Umeh

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, and the Public Sector Leadership and Social Innovation Academy, PSLSIA, have forged a long-term strategy to boost local government competitiveness.

According to the partners, the collaboration will also coincide with the formal launch of PSLSIA which will be held in Abuja.

Founder of PSLSIA, Dr. Noel Akpata, while speaking on this shed light on the academy’s mission, emphasizing the critical role it will play in fostering innovation and cultivating effective leadership within the public sector.

Akpata said, “Our goal is to empower leaders with the skills and insights necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of governance and social innovation.”

Chairman PSLSIA, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, former Minister of Finance, former Minister of National Planning, and Chairman of CitiBank Nigeria, underscored the imperative for local government autonomy.

Usman further stressed the vital need for enhanced innovation and deepened leadership acumen to propel Nigeria towards sustained growth and development.

Also, the President of ALGON, Mr. Kolade Alabi, while endorsing the strategic initiative pledged unwavering long-term support.

Alabi said: “This partnership signifies a crucial step towards fostering synergy between the public sector and local governance. ALGON is committed to working hand in hand with PSLSIA to drive positive change and elevate the competitiveness of our local governments.”

The collaboration between ALGON and PSLSIA marks a pivotal moment in the quest for effective governance, innovation, and leadership excellence.

Both parties are poised to combine their expertise and resources to address the challenges faced by local governments and propel them toward a future of increased competitiveness and sustainable development.