Alaba Lawson: Iyalode of Yorubaland for burial December 8

•Iyalode Alaba Lawson

The family of the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson has released plans for her burial.

Lawson died on the 8th of October, 2023 aged 72.

A statement by Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, media aide to the deceased disclosed that activities leading to her final burial will take place in December.

It after a meeting held on Sunday, the Service of songs will be held on December 7, at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta and the funeral service will be held on December 8, at St. James African Church, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The family meeting is chaired by music legend, Ebenezer Obe-Fabiyi. Other members of the Central Planning Committee are Akinola Lawson, Babalola Lawson, Oreoluwa Obey-Fabiyi, and Taiwo Jiboku.

“The burial arrangement as concluded by the committee will commence with various activities from December 1 to 6, designated for various groups, associations, and professional bodies to celebrate the deceased.

“Service of songs will be held December 7, at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the funeral service will be held December 8, at St. James African Church, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta, Ogun State, which will be followed with interment strictly for the family members of the deceased,” the statement read.