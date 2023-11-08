AGSOBA celebrates Senator Oyero at 100 with colloquium

By Ebele Orakpo

Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys’ Association, AGSOBA, is set to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of one of their own, Senator Kunle Oyero, with a colloquium.

The event billed for November 11, 2023 with theme: ‘Legislation in Nigeria: yesterday, today and tomorrow’, will be chaired by Senator Femi Okurounmu, while the Chief host is the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by AGSOBA’s Global Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adesile, the discussants at the event are Prof. Idowu Adegbite, Prof. Adedamola Araoye, Chief (Barr.) Akin Delana (SAN) and Professor Oluwole Akinbode while Dr Rueben Abati will moderate.

Other expected dignitaries include the Senate President, Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON), as Special Guest of Honour; Barr. Femi Falana (SAN), Guest Speaker; Senator Shuaib Salisu (Senator representing Ogun Central) amongst others.

The highlight of the event will be a book launch to be reviewed by an alumnus of the school, Prof. Omololu Soyombo of the University of Lagos. The outcome of the colloquium, according to the organisers, will help to strengthen the nature of legislation in Nigeria.

President-General of AGSOBA Global, Baamofin Sunday Oduntan, DA, is the host while (Barr.) Femi Kolajo is the Chairman of the Planning Committee.